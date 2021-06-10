Tucson, Arizona — David L. Fronk, 74, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on December 31, 1946, to the late William L. Fronk Jr. and Mary Slough in Defiance, Ohio. Dave was a 1965 graduate of Tinora High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-70, and Vietnam from 1967-68. On February 25, 1989, he married Julie A. (Gamber) Fronk who survives.
Dave was a member of Aletheia Christian Church in Celina, Ohio, and Sovereign Grace Church in Tucson, Arizona. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League 758 and Vietnam Veterans Association 954. Dave worked at Dinner Bell Foods in Archbold until closing, then worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 28 years until retiring in 2009. He will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.
He is survived by his loving wife Julie, his two sons, Jeffrey (Cindy) of Texas, Gregory (Tracey) of Montville, Ohio, and step-children Andrew (Kami) Downing of Archbold and Melissa (Jeromy) Henderson of Nappanee, Indiana. Dave and Julie have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael and a grandson Isaac Andrew Downing.
The family will receive friends from noon-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton Street, Defiance, Ohio. A memorial service to celebrate his life will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastors Eric Muhlenkamp and Michael Spencer officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A private family burial will take place at a later date. The family is hosting a dinner after the services at The Barn Restaurant in Archbold, Ohio.
Family request any memorial contributions be made to either Aletheia Christian Church or Agape Hospice in Tucson. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
