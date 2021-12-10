Defiance — David C. Kunz, 72, of Defiance, passed away on December 8, 2021, at the Brookview Healthcare Center.
He was born on June 14, 1949, to Richard and Geraldine (Fronk) Kunz in Defiance, Ohio. David retired from Campbell Soup in Napoleon, Ohio. On March 13, 1976, he married Diana Huebner Kunz, who preceded him on September 18, 2017.
He was a member of the St. John Catholic Church and the Defiance Moose 2094. David always worked hard for his family and loved being around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going to casinos, playing bingo, going out to eat, hunting and going to the beach.
David is survived by his daughters, Gina Foor and Tiffany Kunz both of Defiance as well as his two granddaughters, Emma and Ashley and three great-grandchildren, Meilah, Abram and Naomi. He also leaves behind two sisters, Rita Tuohy and Mary Shock both of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diana; daughter, Kelly Durham as well as an infant sister.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc. South/ Lawson-Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio, with a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Brother Dell Bowers officiating. Burial will take place in the Riverside Cemetery. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to Schaffer Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
