NAPOLEON — David J. Kirk, 54, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away March 2, 2020, unexpectedly at his home.
He was born September 16, 1965, to James and Lois (Markley) Lloyd of Defiance. David was a graduate of Defiance High School. In October of 1984, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged in 1992. He was a true Marine to the end.
After his service to his country, David worked as a truck driver in the Midwest. He also previously worked at Sauder Woodworking Company of Archbold, Tennaco Automotive of Napoleon, a security guard at Campbell Soup Company, Silcon and Filling Home Memorial Home of Mercy of Napoleon. He was a member of the Napoleon Eagles, Napoleon VFW Post 8218 and a life member of the AMVETS. On January 31, 1997, he married Patricia “Pat” Hockman, who survives.
David was a fun loving and competitive man who enjoyed playing euchre, with the right partner, and throwing tomahawks and knives at local mountain men rendezvous. David never had a dull moment and brought laughter to all who were around him. He also enjoyed listening to AC/DC and Motley Crue, fishing, hunting and camping with his family and friends. David was a hardcore Buckeyes fan and was very proud of it. David will no longer have to worry about that pesky leprechaun who occasionally stole his beer, and he finally has a boat big enough to catch the biggest fish out there. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Patricia Kirk; son, Cody (Nisa) Kirk; father, James Lloyd; brother, James Kirk; stepsister, Lori (Danny) Wilhelm; and uncle, Wayne Keller. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Lloyd; paternal and maternal grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation for David will be taking place Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon. Funeral services will follow Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Pastor David Orr will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery of Defiance.
Memorials in David’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Henry County Home Health and Hospice or St. John’s United Church of Christ of Holgate. Friends are invited to share a memory of David and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
