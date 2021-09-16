David Kenner

Hicksville — David J. Kenner, 74, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
David was born September 25, 1946, in Hicksville, Ohio, son of the late George J. and Ruth M. (Crone) Kenner. He was a 1965 graduate of Hicksville High School. David married Kathryn L. Roose on July 8, 1977, in St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville, and she survives. David was a lifelong farmer, working the family farm just north of town. David was a devout member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville, where he also worked as the custodian for over 20 years. He was also a member of the Hicksville Knights of Columbus Council 10043. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting deer, rabbits and squirrels, shooting guns, and spending time with his beloved family. David loved solving problems, and fixing farm equipment was a challenge that he enjoyed.
Surviving is his wife, Kathryn of Hicksville, Ohio; four children, James Kenner of Edgerton, Ohio, Thomas (Dawn) Kenner of Hicksville, Ohio, Mark Kenner of Manton, Michigan, and Sarah Kenner of Hicksville, Ohio; a granddaughter, Emileigh Kenner of Edgerton, Ohio; three step-great-grandchildren, Nayeli, Keyondre and PJ; two brothers, George "Mike" (Bonnie) Kenner of Hicksville, Ohio, and Richard Kenner of Hicksville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Bartick; and a brother-in-law, Willard Bartick.
Funeral Mass for David J. Kenner will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, in St. Michael Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville, with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that those attending funeral services keep their visits short, wear a mask and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those planning an expression of sympathy make memorial contributions to St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
