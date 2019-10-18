HOLGATE — David Michael Hinesley, 62, Holgate, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on January 11, 1957, to Russell and Doris (Hudkins) Hinesley. Dave married Betty Fedderke on October 19, 1984, in Napoleon. Dave was a hard worker and also employed at ADS in Napoleon. He liked to tinker on projects at home, but there was never a guarantee that there wouldn’t be leftover parts. Dave enjoyed bowling on several teams over the years and cheering on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Betty; children, Brenda (Chad) Smith and Becky (Trevor) Lambert; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way. Also surviving are his mother, Doris; and sisters, Debra Hinesley and Kim Wurster.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Bethel Church, 20000 County Road 424, Defiance, Ohio, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. with viewing one hour prior.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
