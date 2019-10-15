KENT — David D. Everett, Kent, passed away October 14, 2019, at the age of 66 after a short illness.
Born May 31, 1953, in Barberton, to Horace and Betty (Steele) Everett, Dave graduated from Defiance High School and was a longtime resident of Kent, where he raised two daughters with his wife of 42 years, Eileen.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Centre College in Danville, Ky., and master’s degrees from Montana State University and Syracuse University. In college, he spent several summers working for the U.S. Forest Service in Montana, and he later became an assistant library director at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla., and then was the director of the Hiram College Library for 20 years. Dave recently retired to enjoy his time being “Papa” to his grandson, Elliot. Dave was an avid sports fan and always enjoyed a good book to go with his daily coffee.
Dave is survived by his mother, Betty of Defiance; his wife, Eileen of Kent; his daughters, Sheila of Columbus and Molly (Brendan) Enrick of Stow; his grandson, Elliot Enrick; and his sister, Jean (Scott) Cohoon of Cranston, R.I.
He was preceded in death by his father, Horace; and his uncle, the Rev. Dr. Richard J. Steele Jr.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until the memorial service at 1 p.m. at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, 628 W. Main St. in Kent. Hiram College chaplain, the Rev. Chris McCreight, and the Rev. Chad Delaney will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Hiram College Library, P.O. Box 67, Hiram, Ohio 44234. To share a memory, send a condolence, light a candle or send flowers, visit the tribute wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.