David Engel

HOLGATE — David W. Engel, 79, Holgate, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Indiana.
He was born January 8, 1941, to the late Forrest and Margaret (Riley) Engel in Defiance, Ohio. Dave was a 1959 graduate of Florida High School. Dave proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1960-63 in the 24th Infantry in Germany. He was employed as a carpenter and was a member of the Labor Carpenter’s Union Local 1581. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sport shooting, and was a sky-diving jumpmaster.
Dave will be sadly missed by his son, John (Karen) Engel of Fort Wayne, Ind.; his daughter, Helen (Steven) Briskey of Hamilton, Ind.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three brothers, John (Terry) Engel and Gregory Engel, all of Napoleon, Ohio, and Victor (Mary) Engel of Holgate, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Engel; and his sister, Barbara Fischer.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services will be private, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the NRA. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
