David Donnelly

McClure — David L. Donnelly, 69, of McClure, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born February 23, 1952, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Ivan and Evelyn (Tolles) Donnelly. He married Mary Rodenhauser at St. Augustine Catholic Church in 1981 and she survives.
Dave worked for Napco Plastics for 30 years until it closed and then worked 17 years at Walmart in Bowling Green. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the Napoleon Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, camping, working on his CJ7, John Deere Tractors and Dodge vehicles. He loved spending time with his family and nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his siblings, Bonnie (Rogelio) Martinez of McClure, Norman Donnelly of Archbold, and Jack (Maria) Donnelly of McClure; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by stillborn infant boys and a sister-in-law, Lynda Donnelly.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon. Interment will follow at the Olive Branch Cemetery, McClure.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church or Henry County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
