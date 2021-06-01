DEFIANCE — David Dodt celebration of life will be Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. at Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second Street, Defiance. Please mask in accordance with state mandates.

Internment with military honors at Riverside Cemetery at Noon.

To plant a tree in memory of David Dodt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

