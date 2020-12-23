David W. Dodt, 79, Defiance, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Dave, son of the late Reverend Edwin Dodt and Madeline Dodt, and brother of the late Edwin Dodt Jr., was born August 13, 1941, in Monroe, Michigan. Soon after graduating from Defiance High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy, ending his service as a petty officer in the navigation division. Later, Dave was employed by General Motors and eventually retired as a senior journeyman after nearly 36 years.
All who knew Dave experienced his passions; including politics, authoring books, collecting World War II memorabilia, traveling, movies and scuba diving. Dave had many scuba experiences during his lifetime, but especially enjoyed trips he shared with his son, and later grandson. He was a member of the NRA, North American Hunt Club, AMVETS, American Legion and VFW. Dave has touched many lives and enjoyed sharing his life stories with all who have met him. He was a member of Zion’s Lutheran Church, having participated in church council and choir.
Dave was the loving husband to Lois Dodt for 54 years, father to Jenny (Paul) Nutter and David (Susan) Dodt. He was the cherished grandfather of Brad Nutter, Ryan Nutter, Kelsey Nutter, Cara Nutter, Ava Dodt and Livia Dodt.
A service to celebrate his life will be held with close family and friends in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Zion’s Lutheran Church.
