David Daoust

Defiance — David Lee Daoust, 77, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Ebeid Hospice Center in Sylvania, Ohio.
He was born December 18, 1943, to William and Mary (Stoll) Daoust in Defiance, Ohio. Dave proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-65. In 1966, he married Jane (Starrett) Daoust, who preceded him in death in 2004. Dave managed the maintenance departments to all branches of First Federal Bank in Defiance for over 30 years until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of Eagles Aerie 372. He was a huge fan of NASCAR, and enjoyed "tinkering" on things, going to casinos and spending time on the beach.
Dave will be sadly missed by his daughter, Tammy (Ted) Theaker of Holland, Ohio; his stepson, Steve Mitchell of Defiance; his granddaughter, Brittany (Mark) Dubow of Bowling Green, Ohio; and his brother, Douglas (Therese) Daoust of Defiance, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; four brothers, William, Thomas, Gerald and Roger "Bob" Daoust; and his sister, Barbara Hasselschwert.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson-Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street). Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Father John Stites officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Ebeid Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
