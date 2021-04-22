KENT — David Charles Dockery passed suddenly and without suffering the evening of Saturday, April 17, after a day of doing what he loved most of all - spending time with his loved ones.
Dave spent his life pushing himself to be better, starting professional life immediately following high school, and later pursuing a college education on his own. He viewed every moment as an experience from which to learn, and without vanity or pride, humbled himself in the spirit of personal growth.
Among his many wonderful traits, Dave was unfailingly gracious, unerringly kind, immutably positive, and unendingly generous. Despite obstacles that would have kept even the toughest people down, he never once faltered in his optimism and drive to recover from setbacks. His positivity and graciousness were the cornerstones of his spirit and made Dave an inspiration to all who knew him. He believed every person could achieve anything to which they set their mind, always seeking to help them realize their full potential. He gave freely, generously, and thoughtfully to this end, and loved to help his family in any way he could. Dave loved nothing more than to help make their lives easier in even the smallest way.
He took joy in the simplest of things - good company, good food, quality time, laughter, writing, listening, sharing experiences, and music, to name a few. He lived without regrets and loved without limits. The beauty and value in each moment was never lost on Dave, and he was truly grateful for each new day. He was very loved and will be dearly missed.
Dave was preceded in death by his father and mother, B.C. Dockery and Frieda Baker, and is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Elizabeth (Zach) and Gretchen; and siblings Mary Ann, Barb, Bob, Cochise, Kevin, and Steve.
Donations in Dave’s name may be made to Fairview High School Band Program, Central Local School District, Sherwood, Ohio.
“I believe that I can choose whether to learn, maintain, or regress. I believe that my fate and destiny will be determined by my thoughts and reactions. I believe that facing my negativity can be the spark for finding my positivity. I believe that I will bask in the light of God and remember that I am blessed. I believe that life is a chain made up of loops that represent my past and present. I believe that my life chain will continue to be forged with strong loops that I will someday complete before returning to the Light… I have little time and a lot to do… I will enjoy all that I can while I’m here and strive to make a difference in the lives of others.”
- David Charles Dockery, February 2021
