San Benito, Texas — David L. Carroll, 73, of San Benito, Texas, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in San Benito, Texas.
He was born on March 20, 1947, to the late Preston and Margaret (Russel) Kirby in Bonnie Blue, Virginia. Dave proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for 25 years at General Motors in Defiance until his retirement. He was a member of UAW Local 211. In his leisure time he enjoyed line dancing and fishing.
Dave is survived by his son, Colby (Becky) Carroll of Napoleon, Ohio, and his daughter, Lori Murray of Louisville, Kentucky. He also leaves behind five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his brothers, James Dodson of Defiance, and Preston Kirby Jr. of Tennessee; and his sisters, Helen Smith of Defiance, Brenda Smart of Montgomery, Pennsylvania, Linda Keck of Paulding, Ohio, and Sue Kirby of Caryville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Visitation will be held from Noon to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to VFW Post 3360. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
