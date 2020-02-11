David A. Campbell, 88, Defiance, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at SKLD, formerly Twin Rivers Care Center of Defiance.
He was born March 8, 1931, to Alfred and Naomi (Heaston) Campbell in Center Point, Indiana. On July 18, 1954, he married Virginia I. (Anderson) Campbell, who preceded him in death on December 28, 2009.
David was a faithful and active member of Defiance Church of the Brethren. He was a graduate of North Manchester College, and received his master’s degree from McPherson College. His love of teaching sixth-grade math and science began at Holgate Schools in 1958. He transferred to Defiance City Schools in 1964 and became principal in 1966 until 1976. David went back to teaching until his retirement in 1988. After retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at ServiceMaster, and for several years at The Crescent News. He also enjoyed his volunteer work at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, camping, fishing, and bird watching. His most cherished time was spent with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David had many good friends and colleagues, and will be missed by many.
David is survived by his two sons, Gary Alan (Sandra) Campbell of Hilliard, Ohio, and Brian David (Tammy) Campbell of Defiance; his four grandchildren, Kelsie Amanda Swygart, Kasey Lorin Campbell, Kimberly Jo Campbell and Conrad David Campbell; and his four great-grandchildren, Kyson David Lee Swygart, Hudson Arthur Lee Swygart, Harrison Anderson Lee Swygart and Alice Virginia Hardy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Campbell; and four brothers, Henry, Glen, Wendell and Vernon Campbell.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson-Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.) and 10-11 a.m. prior to services Saturday morning at the church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Defiance Church of the Brethren, 319 Washington Avenue in Defiance, with Rev. Gene Yenser officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.