David Blosser

Hicksville — David T. Blosser, 76, formerly of Mark Center, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
David was born April 30, 1944 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth and Clara Mae (Merz) Blosser. He was a 1962 graduate of Fairview High School. David married Dortha J. Burton on August 2, 1965, in Charleston, South Carolina, and she survives. David entered the Navy after high school and served for four years and three months. After leaving the Navy, he joined General Motors Foundry for 25 years as a millwright and a committeeman for the UAW. After retiring from General Motors, David worked as a deputy sheriff for the Defiance County and Paulding County sheriffs' offices. He was a life member of Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 and UAW Local 211. David was a SCUBA diver for the Defiance County Search and Rescue Team. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He especially cherished his time visiting with his family and friends. His granddaughters and great-grandson were the apples of his eyes.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Dortha J. Blosser of Hicksville, Ohio; two sons, Phil (Jahnine) Blosser of Toledo, Ohio, and Matthew Blosser of Defiance, Ohio; two granddaughters, Zoe Blosser and Maya Blosser of Toledo, Ohio; one great-grandson, Kingston Coleman; two sisters, Gloria Connolly of Defiance, Ohio, and Yvonne (Jerry Castillo) Blosser of Mark Center, Ohio; two half brothers, Joe (Bev) Blosser of Sherwood, Ohio, and Jack (Kris) Blosser of Oregonia, Ohio. David also had many nieces and nephews that will miss him.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Willis Stevenson; and stepmother, Naomi Blosser; son, Patrick Wade Blosser; brother, Kenneth Blosser Jr.; brother-in-law, Tim Connolly.
To honor David's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood.
The family asks that those remembering David to make memorial contributions to Mom's House in Toledo, Ohio. www.momshousetoledo.org.
