David Bishop

HAMLER — David L. Bishop, 80, Hamler, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019, at the Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio.
He was born December 31, 1938, in Henry County, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Edna (Blue) Bishop. On September 23, 1957, he married Eva J. Andonian and they shared over 59 years together. She preceded him in death on August 26, 2017.
David was a lifetime farmer. He was passionate about farm life and loved sharing it with the most important people in his life, his family. He was quite the innovator and engineer around the farm. He was always able to fix things or fabricate things in order to make the work more successful. When he wasn’t farming, he owned his own semi-truck and drove for Hornish Bros. and Lafond Trucking.
David was an employee for Marion Township and the past caretaker for the cemetery. He enjoyed many years bowling in leagues at Hamler Lanes, either men’s league or mixed doubles with his wife, Eva.
He is survived by his children, Jeff (Cherie) Bishop, Roger Bishop and Kathy (Kevin) Baden; grandchildren, Jeramie (Christina) Bishop, Derek Bishop, Tai Bishop, Christopher (Amy) Baden and Austin Baden; great-grandchildren, Brett, Carson, William and Brenex; sister, Rebecca (Eldon) Sickmiller; and brothers, Elmer “Jake” Bishop Jr. and Rick Bishop.
He also was preceded in death by a grandson, Noah Bishop; brother, Ronald Bishop; and sister, Vicki Gray.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, with Pastor James Creager officiating. Burial will be in Marion Township Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Hamler American Legion hall. Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials to Hamler American Legion or the donor’s choice. www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com
