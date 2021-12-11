David Armstrong

WAUSEON — David A. Armstrong, age 77, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Fulton Manor.
Dave was born in Wauseon on May 22, 1944, to the late Carl and Dolores (Weber) Armstrong. He married Linda Andrews on June 7, 1964, and together were blessed with three children. A Vietnam veteran, Dave proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-66. Dave worked as a truck driver for Wauseon Foundry for many years. He was a member of The Wauseon American Legion Post 265. A member of the Crossroads Church in Wauseon, Dave was an avid Detroit Tigers, Lions and Wauseon Indians fan. He also enjoyed fishing, being with his family, especially his grandchildren, great-granddaughter and could often be found “tinkering” in the garage.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Linda; sons, Todd (Michelle) Armstrong, Troy (Jill) Armstrong, daughter, Kimberly (Scott) Mull; grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Jana, Trent and Jude Armstrong, and Gracie and Lilie Mull; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Armstrong; brother, Roger (Judy) Armstrong; sisters, Patricia Murry and Sharon Frey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Cecil Murry and Larry Frey.
Family and friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 05825 Ohio 109, Delta, on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 4 p.m. until time of service beginning at 6 p.m., with Pastor Matt Boyers officiating. Burial will be private for the family. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 401 Tomahawk Drive, Maumee, OH 43537 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.