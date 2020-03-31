David L. Aldrich Sr., 72, Defiance, passed away March 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born August 22, 1947, to Lester and Irene (Switzer) Aldrich in Grover Hill, Ohio. He was a member of the Defiance VFW and the AMVETS. He was a former employee of the Defiance GM Powertrain and G.W. Hunt Painting Company.
He was also self-employed doing various jobs, and he enjoyed fishing, drinking beer, spending time with his family, and getting into trouble with his best friend, Fred. He also was known as “Painter Dave” and “Downy.” David was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as an infantry unit commander specialized in jungle warfare. He earned the Combat Infantryman Badge, Cross of Gallantry with Palm Device, Vietnamese Civic Action Award with Palm Device, Bronze Star Medal for Valor, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
David is survived by his son, David (Dawn) Aldrich Jr. of Napoleon, Ohio; daughters, Julie Brown, Nikki Morris, Jackie Aldrich and Veronica Stevens, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Nierman of Marysville, Ohio; and Pat (Dave) McMonigal of Continental, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barb Parker.
Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio, with graveside military honors through the Defiance VFW Post 3360. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
