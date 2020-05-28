Funeral services for David Adkins were held at Faith Baptist Church, Defiance, on May 22, 2020, at noon with Pastor Mick Sobieck officiating. Vocalist was Paul Lambert. Burial with military honors was at Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were David and Robert Adkins, Kayne Kennedy, Derrick Black, Caleb Adkins and Paul Lambert. To view David’s full obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
To plant a tree in memory of David Adkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.