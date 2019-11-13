RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Darwin F. Beck, 87, Ridgeville Corners, passed away Wednesday morning, November 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born February 25, 1932, to John and Helen (Clemens) Beck in Henry County. He was a 1950 graduate of Ridgeville High School. Darwin proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. On June 13, 1953, he married Rita M. (Burkholder) Beck, who resides in Ridgeville Corners.
Darwin was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. He enjoyed his involvement at church as a council member and usher. He was a member of the board of directors at Dime Bank, and the zoning board in Ridgeville Corners. Since 1966, he owned and operated Ridgeville Elevator Inc. until the time of his death. Darwin had a true passion for working at the elevator. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, tractor pulls and fast cars. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Darwin is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rita Beck of Ridgeville Corners; his children, Patricia (John) Shotwell, Teresa (Jeffery) Reeb, Michael T. (Sally) Beck and Christine (Corkey) Haines, all of Ridgeville Corners. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-stepgrandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Charles and John Beck; and his sister, Donelda Steffan.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Cemetery, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the church or American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.