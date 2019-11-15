Funeral services for Darwin F. Beck were held on Friday, November 15, 2019, in St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Fr. Jacob Gordon officiating. Music was provided by David Moninger. Burial followed in St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tom Gerken, Jamie Seel, Lucas Hesterman, Jack Schliesser, Oliver Reeb, and John Reeb. Schaffer Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Darwin Beck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries