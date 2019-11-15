Funeral services for Darwin F. Beck were held on Friday, November 15, 2019, in St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Fr. Jacob Gordon officiating. Music was provided by David Moninger. Burial followed in St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tom Gerken, Jamie Seel, Lucas Hesterman, Jack Schliesser, Oliver Reeb, and John Reeb. Schaffer Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Darwin Beck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.