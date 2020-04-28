HOLGATE — Darrell C. Curtis, 81, Holgate, died unexpectedly Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
His Legacy… Darrell was born May 10, 1938, to Merle and Mildred (Wright) Curtis in Winchester, Ind. He graduated from Holgate High School in 1957. On May 15, 1957, he enlisted with the United States Marines. On January 1, 1958, while on leave, he married Donna M. Eis in St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate. Darrell was in the maintenance department employed with Tenneco. He was a first responder, 22 years with the Holgate EMS and 30 years with the Holgate Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate. Darrell was a member of the Holgate Lions Club for 26 years and volunteered with the Red Cross.
His Family… Darrell is survived by his wife, Donna, of 62 years; three daughters, Pamela S. (Bryan) Kynkor of Tampa, Fla., Laura Maddock of Mansfield, Ohio, and Christina (Steven) Nickels, Deshler; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, Robert Eis and James B. Moore. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Bonnie K. Eis and Carol J. Moore.
His Farewell Services… There will be a private family service on Friday, May 1, 2020, in St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate, with Reverend Theodore Rellstab officiating. There will be a Fireman’s Last Alarm on the way to Cole Cemetery, Florida, Ohio.
Contributions in Darrell’s memory can be made to South Joint Ambulance District or St. John Lutheran Church. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate is assisting the family. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.