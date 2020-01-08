PETTISVILLE — Darrel K. Kempf, 77, Pettisville, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrel Kempf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries