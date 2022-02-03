WEST LIBERTY — UPDATE: Darrel Blanchard, 78, West Liberty, Ohio, passed, January 26, 2022. Visitation 2-5 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service at noon, Monday, February 7, 2022, in the funeral home.

