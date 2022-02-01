WEST LIBERTY — Darrel Aldon Blanchard, 78, of West Liberty, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Darrel was born March 15, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph “Orland” and Dorothy (Folk) Blanchard. Darrel proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 1961-63 as a field communications crewman stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, assigned to B Battery, 8th Howitzer Battalion and 4th Artillery as part of the Big Red One. Darrel was a member of the Defiance Chapter VMCCA (antique car club), Past Master of Hiram Lodge 18 F. & A.M., honorary member of Anthony Lodge 455 F. & A.M., chapter, counsel, & commandry, Past Patron of OES Lodge 504, Scottish Rite, York Rite and Elks Lodge 51 and the West Liberty American Legion.
Darrell’s career expertise encompassed water and wastewater treatment plant operation, maintenance, management, operator training and project start up manager for over 58 years. He was passionate about his career and volunteered many unpaid hours into the teaching and training of upcoming water and wastewater engineers through the AWWA. He served in Defiance, Ashland, Paulding, Delaware, Springfield, Toledo and Clairmont County Ohio, as well as Marietta, Georgia. He had countless certifications and licenses in 14 states and nine countries such as EPA, ABC, OSHA, CEU, NESHTA, OTCO, FEMA, AWWA, and Homeland Security after 9/11 in his career as an operation specialist. He was a highly recognized trainer both stateside & internationally for over 45 years and author of several water treatment plant training courses for the ORC of Ohio and internationally. And he earned many awards and honors during his lifetime career.
In the past he was employed by Floyd G. Brown Engineering, Jones & Henry Engineering, and OMI Engineering where he retired in 2015 at the age of 73 and became self-employed and continued consulting with OMI part time. In 2005, he moved to West Liberty to be near his family and work from his home office, where he continued to work internationally and in the states.
In 2020, he fully retired due to health issues. In December 2021, Darrel renewed his Ohio EPA Operation Certification License that he has held since 1974. He is the oldest and longest license holder in the state.
He served on the executive committee for OTCO Board of Trustees from 1982-88 as secretary-treasurer, VP and president.
Darrel also served as a volunteer fireman in Paulding, Ohio, from 1966-70.
Darrel enjoyed antiques cars and shows, baseball, football, spending time with friends and family and caring for his lawn and flower beds. He loved traveling the world, trying new things and in more recent years, he enjoyed taking shorter distance day trips with his family, where it was rare that he turned down an invitation. He was a very involved father and rarely missed a game or activity when his children were growing up. He also enjoyed attending and supporting his grandchildren’s sporting, academic and church events when he was home. In more recent years, he watched six of his nine grandchildren graduate, two grandchildren marry, welcomed two new grandchildren through adoption and welcomed his first two great-grandchildren. But most of all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and teaching and training the younger generation how to carry on in the water.
Darrel is survived by his wife of 57 years whom he married August 22, 1964, Peggy (Brown) Blanchard; children, Debby (Joel) Wilson, Michael (Ann Louise) Blanchard and Craig (Rose) Blanchard; grandchildren, Austin (Jenna) Wilson, Colin Wilson, Jocelyn (Tyler) Sell, Jenson Wilson, Haleigh Blanchard, Robert Blanchard, Abigail Blanchard, Nicholas Blanchard and Craig “CJ” Blanchard; great-grandchildren, Juliana Wilson and Harrison Sell; brother, Dannis (Janet) Blanchard, as well as eight nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Curtis (Elanor) Blanchard and Loren (Keith) Blanchard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio. Masonic honors begin at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Eckstein officiating. The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery, West Liberty, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the West Liberty Fire Department, 201 N. Detroit St., West Liberty, Ohio 43357.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
