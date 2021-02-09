Darline Cobb

Defiance — Darline E. Cobb, 77, Defiance, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
She was born September 12, 1943, to Robert and Blanche (Gidney) Lee in Miami, Florida. On February 24, 1962 , she married Marvin B. Cobb, who survives. Darline was a member of Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and playing cards. She treasured her time spent with her family.
Darline is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Marvin Cobb of Defiance; and her four sons, William (Brenda) Cobb of Obetz, Ohio, Bryan (Diane) Cobb of Larimore, N.D., Robert (Rachel) Cobb of Bryan, Ohio, and Brent Cobb of Irvine, Calif. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy (George) Schwab of Clarksville, Tenn.; and sister-in-law, Saundie Lee of Gladwin, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Lee.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Church of the Nazarene in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at noon at the church, with Pastor Donald Leonard officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Burial will take place at Sherwood Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.