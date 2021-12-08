Darlene Wagner

Oakwood — Darlene (Thiel) Wagner, 65, of Oakwood died 7:59 a.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Toledo.
She was born November 5, 1956, to the late Deloy and Shirley (Arend) Thiel. On March 26, 1987, she married Edward L. Wagner and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2020.
Other survivors include two children, Stacey (Dan Weasel) Schmeltz of Hamler and William Wagner of Clyde; six grandchildren: Daniel, Shealin, Emma, Gracelynn, Payton and Riley; and four siblings: Jeff (Twyla) Thiel of Hicksville, Tim Thiel of Florida, Dan (Vicki) Thiel and Amy (Jason) Schooley both of Hicksville.
She was also preceded in death by 2 infant daughters, Darlene and Michelle Wagner.
Darlene retired from Cooper Farms in October of 2021 after 25 years. She was an avid crafter and loved animals, and especially her grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences maybe expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
