Defiance — Darlene L. Schultz, 77, of Defiance, passed away on June 24, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.

Immediate burial will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at noon at Myers Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Schultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries