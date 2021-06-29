Defiance — Darlene L. Schultz, 77, of Defiance, passed away on June 24, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
Immediate burial will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at noon at Myers Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Schultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.