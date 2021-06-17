Darlene Hamet

Defiance — Darlene M. Hamet, age 75, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away at 11 p.m. on June 14, 2021, in her home, surrounded by family, after an extended illness. Darlene was a homemaker and cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Darlene was born on October 10, 1945, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of John and Mary M. Musser. She married Kenny Hamet on September 24, 1965, in Jonesville, Michigan, and he survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Mark (Michelle) Hamet of Hilliard, Ohio, and their children, Michaela and Madeline Hamet, Michael (Lula) Hamet, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, and their children, Jessica (Ben) Robbins, Jimmy (Julia) Glaze, and Jacob Hamet,and Craig (Stacy) Hamet, of Dundee, Michigan, and their children, Cailin and Brayden Hamet; two sisters, Sandy Unger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Cathy (Steve) Walker, of Defiance; and one brother, Joe (Pat) Omasta, of Huntington, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ann Longstreet.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan.
Memorial contributions are requested to Heartland Hospice or to a charity of the donor's choice.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
