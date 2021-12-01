Darlene Bartley

Van Wert — Darlene K. Bartley, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her residence.
Darlene was born on June 27, 1961, to the late Jerry and Eldora "Dorie" (Brown) Bigger. On May 2, 2007, she married Orville "Ray" Bartley who survives. For 16 years, Darlene worked in food processing at Cooper Farms-Van Wert. She was a veteran who served in the United States Army.
Darlene is also survived by her children, Erica (T.J.) Tomblin, Boerne, Texas, and Douglas (Emily) Anderson, Jonesboro, Arkansas; step-children, Rob (Melissa) Bartley, Celina, Ohio, Alex Bartley, Van Wert, Ohio, Antin Bartley, Van Wert, Ohio, Caleb Gee, Ottawa, Ohio; her sister, Cathy (Jeff) Schiek, Edgerton, Ohio; grandchildren, Denielly Tomblin, Nechielle Tomblin, Amber Nicole Johnson, Bailey Cheyenne Anderson, Chloe Braelynn Anderson and Brent Goodwin; eight step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Dupont, Ohio, with military rites accorded.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
