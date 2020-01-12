LATTY — Darl B. Stoller, 89, Latty, died Friday, January 10, 2020.
He was born September 11, 1930, in Latty, son of the late Irvin and Marie (Laukhuf) Stoller. On September 16, 1956, he married Iva Funk, who survives in Latty. He was a former president of Stoller Honey Farms Inc. and a member of American Beekeeping Federation.
He also is survived by his children, Marsha (Steve) Scheitlin, Cyndee (Brian) Leichty, Laurie (Dennis) Schlatter and Kirk (Eileen) Stoller; brothers, Gale (Janet) Stoller and Wayne Stoller; grandchildren, Morgan (Lena), Danielle, Travis (Lilly), Tara, Derek (Hannah), Jackie, Andrew, Aaron, Cheyenne, Jacob and Phillip; and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Elena, Jeremy, Dallas, Stephanie and Lavinia.
He also was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Stoller.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, at the Latty Apostolic Christian Church, Paulding. Burial will follow in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, January 13, at the Latty Christian Church Fellowship Hall, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to County Inn Enhanced Living Center, Gideon’s International or ALMS Fund of the Latty Apostolic Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
