Darcy Lehman

Defiance — Darcy "Darc" Minsel Lehman, 92, of Defiance, Ohio, marched into the sunset to join his loved ones and comrades in arms on June 29, 2021.
Darcy was born on November 2, 1928, in rural Jewell, Ohio, to the late Marjorie K. (Minsel) Lehman and Perry M. Lehman. He was a 1947 graduate of the North Richland Adams High School of Jewell, Ohio, where he was manager of the school basketball team and played on the school baseball team. He married Lois (Gessner) on October 30, 1950, at the Reformed Church on Washington Street in Defiance, Ohio. Lois and Darcy later joined the United Methodist Church at Independence, Ohio. His sweetheart passed away in August 2010, after a long battle with disability. In his later years, he enjoyed the companionship of his dear friend, Linda Hahn. He and Lois were blessed with two sons, Mike A. (Carla (Goodrich) Lehman of Davie, Florida and Thomas E. (Paula (Vance) Lehman of Westerville, Ohio; beloved grandchildren, Cason Lehman, Abbey (Lehman) Zakari, and Brianne Lehman, and great-grandchildren, Cutler Lehman, Lehla, Ramzy, and Myze Zakari.
He served in the Korean War from 1950-52 as a Sergeant First Class and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds in combat, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Battle Star. Darcy was a member of the 25th Division, nicknamed the Wolfhounds. Their motto was "No Fear on Earth". He saw combat at Heartbreak Ridge, Old Baldy, Chosin Reservoir (Second Charge), the Battle of Kapyong, and his unit broke the Iron Triangle. He could remember specific details of those battles all of his life and losing so many good men.
He continued to serve his country and community into his civilian life. He was part of the committee that designed the Eternal Flame of the Defiance County War Memorial, constructed in 2000, and he continued to serve on the committee to maintain the Flame and the War Memorial until his passing. He was appointed a Veterans Service Commissioner for Defiance County in December, 2008 and served until his passing. In his role as a commissioner, Darcy served on the Riverside Veterans Section Committee. Darcy was also a charter member of the Fort Defiance Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He participated in a multitude of events to honor and remember veterans, including the naming of Defiance County and Defiance City as "Purple Heart Communities" and the Clinton Street River Bridge as the "Purple Heart Commemorative Bridge". A cause close to his heart based on the losses he had seen in combat. He also was part of the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War and the 200th Anniversary of the War of 1812. Darcy trained as an industrial electrician in trade school in Toledo, Ohio. He worked at Johns Manville in Defiance for 45 years. After retiring, he continued to work at the Defiance County Senior Center for 9 years.
He was committed to the youth of Defiance, serving over 30 years in the Junior Achievement Program at Defiance High School, garnering five full ride college scholarships for the students in the group. He also served with many booster organizations at the school. He was deeply honored to have a college scholarship named after him that helps students at Ayersville, Defiance and Tinora schools. Darcy was that rare type of person that truly enjoyed seeing others happy. He loved to tell the story about placing a lighted Christmas tree at a high point on the Johns Manville downtown plant, after a new manager tried to discontinue this tradition. Darcy had to talk management into allowing the decorations. The community also rebelled and began making calls until the tree made an appearance. He would smile with the knowledge of having made so many people's holiday a bit brighter. He loved to travel and experience good food. When asked what wisdom Darcy wanted to share with young people, he would reply that they have to take advantage of any education they can get, and that they have to be willing to work for what they want. They have to be willing to do it themselves. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Independence United Methodist Church, 9966 Adams Ridge Rd., Defiance, Ohio 43512, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Ladd officiating. Burial will take place at Independence Cemetery. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday between 9:30-11 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Order of the Purple Heart or to the church in memory of Darcy. For additional information and to view Darcy's online video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.