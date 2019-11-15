WEST UNITY — Danny J. Risner, 39, of West Unity, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

