Danny Lee Rettig, 78, Defiance, Ohio, passed away November 24, 2020.
He was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on August 18, 1942, to Arthur and Nellie (Ross) Rettig. Danny married Rosanne Vaiana on July 22, 1967.
Danny proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio National Guard, in 2002 where he was instrumental in aviation electronics and working with F16s. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Danny was the family fix-it man for anything electronic or computer related. He found pleasure in gardening after retirement and riding along with his son-in-law’s recovery business.
Danny is survived by his loving wife, Rosanne; daughter, Rhonda (Christopher) Fisher; grandchildren, Alexzander Rosebrook, Dominique (Logan Snyder) Rosebrook and Scott (Rachel) Fisher; great-grandchildren, Gatsby Rosebrook, Kenleigh Snyder and Anthony Brannon; and sister, Marjorie Rettig. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chad Rettig; and infant sister, Lila Rettig.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, December 14, 2020, for a memorial gathering from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be private for the family where military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
