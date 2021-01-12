AUBURN, Ind. — Danny D. Butler, 80, passed Sunday, January 10, 2021.
He was born June 28, 1940, in Rockford, Ohio, and a son of the late Robert and Neva (Pond) Butler. Danny owned and operated Butler’s Bakery in Bryan, Ohio, for several years. He worked at Ellison Bakery for 20+ years, later retiring from there. He was a member of Coventry Baptist Church. Danny enjoyed fishing, baking, bowling, gardening, and most of all spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching Ohio State football and the Cleveland Browns.
Danny is survived by his sons, Greg (Mickie), Scott (Melinda) and Steve (Cathy) Butler; daughter, Beverly (Rick) Zuber; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Kendra) and James (Becky) Butler; and sister, Connie (Bobby) Johnson.
Also preceding him in passing were his wife, Nancy Butler; brother, Larry Butler; and grandson, Joe Potter.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made the Auburn Village. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.
