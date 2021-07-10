Danielle Van Alst

Defiance — Danielle (Krontz) Van Alst, 26, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
She was born in Lima, Ohio on December 13, 1994, to Jack and Jacqueline (Slattman) Krontz. On May 21, 2019, she married Troy Van Alst in Defiance, Ohio.
Danielle was a talented artist, who loved to draw and paint. She was a one-of-a-kind person; spunky, strong-willed, who fiercely loved her children and family. Danielle loved holiday get-togethers with her family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her children and singing around the house.
Danielle is survived by her husband, Troy; children, Enzo Hernandez, and Ashland Baldwin; step-children, Charles, Ryan and Corey Van Alst; siblings, Zachary (Shelby) Krontz, Nicholas Krontz, and Jack Jr. (Nichole) Krontz; and nieces and nephews, Jack III, Avery, Eli, Chloie, Shyanne, and Cambria.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. A time of sharing will conclude the visitation. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.