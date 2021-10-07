Daniel Smith

Hicksville — Daniel Homer Smith, 73, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in his home with his family by his side.
Daniel was born March 12, 1948, in Cecil, Ohio, son of the late Henry H. and Angeline M. (Juranek) Smith. He graduated from Hicksville High School and then enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1967-69. Daniel married Freida M. Brockelbank on February 20, 1971, in St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville, and she survives. Daniel worked as a truck driver for U.S. Foods for 32 years, retiring in 1998. Daniel also farmed his entire life and was a fan of John Deere equipment. Daniel was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville, the Hicksville American Legion Post 223 and Antwerp VFW Post 5087.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Freida M. Smith, of Hicksville, Ohio; three sisters, Donna (Dan) Detmon of Mesa, Arizona, Dolly (Denny) Wann of Antwerp, Ohio, and Gladys Schooley of Edgerton, Ohio; two nieces and eight nephews, Kevin (Julie) Yoder, Calvin (Janell) Yoder, Kenny (Becky) Yoder, Craig (Amber) Yoder, Kay (Joe) Wilson, Brian (Rebecca) Fillmore, Brent (Tina) Fillmore, Don (Kerri) Schooley, Jason Schooley and Chelsey (Darren) Hartz; 13 great-nephews; 14 great-nieces; and one great-great-nephew, with another due in December 2021. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and Arnold (Gladys) McNeely, who raised him and his siblings after their parents' death.
Visitation for Daniel H. Smith will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, where the rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. in the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville, with Father Daniel Borgelt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at the church on Saturday morning, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Hicksville American Legion Post 223.
Memorials in Daniel's honor can be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
