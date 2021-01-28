Defiance — Daniel P. Shininger, 40, Defiance, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at his home in Defiance.
He was born July 7, 1980, to Richard and Barbara (Kemerer) Shininger in Williams County, Ohio. Daniel was a 2001 graduate of Good Samaritan School. He loved animals, and being with people, especially his brothers. Daniel always had a smile that could light up any room, and he never passed up an opportunity to give or receive a hug. Daniel loved food, especially ham and hot dogs. He enjoyed Hocking Hills vacations, and attending Gentle Worship Services. He had a lovable, contagious laugh, and a big heart of gold for his family, friends and God.
Daniel will be sadly missed by his mother, Barbara Shininger of Defiance; and his two brothers, Benjamin J. Shininger and Jacob M. Shininger, both of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard P. Shininger.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with Pastor David Brobston and Pastor Fred Coulter officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Gentle Hearts-Helping Hands Residential Services, 08401 Ohio 66N, Defiance, Ohio 43512; or Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, Ohio 43614. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
