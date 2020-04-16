Daniel Robert Rubio, 75, Defiance, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was born May 10, 1944, in Robstown, Texas, to the late Domingo Robert Sr. and Guadelupe (Sanchez) Rubio. Daniel attended Hebron Ministries in Defiance. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He enjoyed fishing, landscaping, cooking for his family and friends, going to Spanish dances, and gardening. He loved spending time with his two dogs. Daniel was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Pascuala (Garza) Rubio of Defiance, his five children and several grandchildren.
Visitation and services will be private. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.