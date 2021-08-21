Daniel Richard

New Bavaria — Daniel Ray "Dusty" Richard age 74, of New Bavaria, passed away Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.
Dan was born in Defiance on March 29, 1947, to Ora and Wilma (Jackman) Richard. On March 9, 1966, Dusty married Carolyn Faye Pfau in Fairfax, Virginia. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Defiance. He served in the U.S. Army in Butzback, Germany. He lived in Ayersville, Ohio from 1966-98. He was a little league baseball coach and enjoyed Ayersville sports. He moved to his beloved country home, (which he built himself) near New Bavaria, Ohio, in 1998. In addition to building, he enjoyed woodworking, repairing anything in sight and restoring old cars and trucks. The "city" boy was somewhat reluctant when it came to gardening, but he enjoyed being on his tractor outside, to till the soil.
He is survived by his loving wife, friend and companion, Carolyn; daughter Robin (Aaron) King, Greenwood, Indiana, son Randy (Debbie) Richard, Hamilton, Indiana, his sister Janice (Jack) Price, Lagrange, Indiana, three grandchildren: Alyssa (Nicholas) Hedlund, Jaden King, Aiden King and one great-grandson, Finley Hedlund. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant baby King, brothers: Bill, Jim, Ed, Paul, Larry, Ron, infant baby Richard and his sister Betty McKibben.
Friends will be received in St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Avenue, Defiance on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the celebration of Dusty's life at 11 a.m. where you will be encouraged to wear a mask. Graveside services will be in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance with military honors. Both the church service and committal will be officiated by the Reverend Kurt Mews. Contributions in Daniel's memory can be made to St. John Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
