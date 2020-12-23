Daniel Nutter

PAULDING — Daniel L. Nutter, 95, Paulding, died Monday, December 21, 2020.
He was born July 9, 1925, in Ashtabula County, Ohio, the son of the late John and Eva (Paxton) Nutter. On April 4, 1948, he married Adella L. Altman, who preceded him in death on May 13, 2012. He was employed as a manager of AEP and a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve during World War II. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Paulding Exempted Village School Board for eight years and one of the first board members for Vantage Vocational School. He was actively involved with the John Paulding Days Parade and organization. He was instrumental in the countywide numbering system, and in bringing Wausau Homes to Paulding. Dan was an avid woodworker, but most of all, he was a loving and caring husband and family man.
He is survived by his children, Neil (Cindy) Nutter of Whitehouse, James (Lynn) Nutter of Paulding, Paula (Paul II) Osterfeld of Coldwater, Ohio, Susan Nutter of Whitehouse, and Jayne Nutter, Paulding; daughter-in-law, Nancy (Kenny) Rumschlag, Delphos; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Martin; brothers, Frank, Woodrow, Robert and Donald; and sisters, Anna Mae and Betty.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held on Monday, December 28, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding.
The family suggests donations be made to the Kiwanis Club. Friends may leave condolences at www.denherderfh.com.
