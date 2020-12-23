Daniel Herr

Herr

PAULDING — Daniel L. Herr, 90, Paulding, died Monday, December 21, 2020.

He was born February 18, 1930, in Seneca County, Ohio, son of the late Lewis E. and Helen L. (Starlin) Herr. On April 5, 1961, he married Joan Marie Schultz, who preceded him in death on January 7, 2016. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean war, and retired as foreman signal man for Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He was employed by the former Glass Depot.

Daniel is survived by grandchildren, Mandy Rae Bowers and Marty Kessler, both of Paulding.

He also was preceded in death by a son, Martin Herr; a daughter, Shelley Kessler; five brothers and a sister.

Private family memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Friends may share condolences and fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.

Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.

