Daniel Hauser

BRYAN — Daniel J. Hauser, 60, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Indiana University Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was born March 8, 1960, to Roger and Patricia (Fraizer) Hauser in Defiance, Ohio. Daniel worked as a fabricator for Richland Machine Co. in Montpelier, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars, especially muscle cars, and also enjoyed collecting coins and putting together model cars.
Daniel is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Hauser of Bryan, Ohio, and Sara (Jay) Velasquez of Defiance, Ohio; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael Hauser and John Hauser, both of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines, social distancing must be followed and masks must be worn to enter and attend visitation and services.
Memorials are suggested to the family or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
