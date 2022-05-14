Daniel Hammons

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Daniel Burnell Hammons, 69, formerly from Defiance, Ohio, passed away May 10, 2022, with his children by his side.
He was born January 31, 1955, in Defiance, Ohio, to Burnell and Marie (Eis) Hammons who are still living. He graduated from Tinora High School, where he ran track, in 1973. He moved out West in 1975. He worked on building a power plant, then went to work on oil drilling rigs. Then he was a dry-waller, hanging and finishing. He loved to fish an hunt, especially walleye there in Utah and Wyoming. He had different trophy-mounted trout and walleye. He hunted elk, and got one almost every year, in Utah on Petty Mountain with an old-fashioned bow.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Laverne Hammons, step-son, Jarrod Ablard, grandparents, Lester and Mildred Eis, Burnell and Innes Hammons, aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
Dan is survived by his parents, Burnell and Marie Hammons; sister, Debra (Howard) Pleasant, brother, David (Julie) Hammons; sons, Danny Burnell Hammons, Billings, Mont., Travis Lester Hammons, Vernal, Utah, step-son, Julian Sanchez, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, step-daughter, Roxsann Sines, Rapid City, Iowa, 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one aunt who was like a sister, Ruth Hanna, and a special friend, Bonnie Gertsch, Utah.
Daniel will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Utah at a later date.
