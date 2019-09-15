HICKSVILLE — Daniel D. Beatty Sr., 57, Hicksville, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on October 15, 1961, son of the late John Franklin and Ila Dean (Starkey) Beatty. He was a U.S. Army veteran and employed by Therma Tru of Butler, Ind. He was a member of VFW Post 3360 of Defiance, and a motorcycle enthusiast.
He is survived by a son, Daniel Beatty Jr., Holgate; granddaughter, Harlow Grace Beatty, Holgate; friend, Sandra Dockery, Continental; siblings, John F. (Karen) Beatty of Middleburg, Fla., JoAnn Singer of Defiance, Lelah Kay Jackson of Hicksville, Mary Ellen (Terry) Retcher of Cecil, and Esther Scoggins, Pauline, S.C.
Her was also preceded in death by a niece, Carol Goller.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Rochester Cemetery, Cecil, Ohio, with military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Wounded Warrior Project or Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
