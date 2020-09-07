Dallas Myers

NAPOLEON — Dallas David Myers, 91, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away September 6, 2020, at Lutheran Village of Wolf Creek.
He was born on May 29, 1929, in Harrison Township, Ohio, to Frank and Francis (Morey) Myers. He married MaryLou Buchenberg on January 8, 1949, and she preceded him in death on October 11, 1995. He then married Mary Jane Leonard on April 18, 1998, and she preceded him in death on July 23, 1999.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and retired from the Henry County Highway Department. Dal enjoyed camping, fishing, horseshoes and mowing his yard. He enjoyed life.
Dal is survived by his sons, Dennis of Deshler, Ohio, and Jack (Deb) of Columbus Grove, Ohio; daughter, Patricia (Marvin) Kinder of Malinta, Ohio; stepchildren and stepgrandchildren; grandchildren, Damian (Allyson) Myers, Stacie (Jon) Buerger, Timothy (Candace) Kinder, Matthew (Teresa) Myers, Sheila (Brian) Sizemore, Teresa (Todd) Long, Mark (Sherry) Myers, Amanda Peare and Tiffany Lang; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Ardith) Myers and Lyle (Nancy) Myers; and son-in-law, Leslie Rohrs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, MaryLou, second wife, Mary Jane; daughter, Peggy Sue Rohrs, daughter-in-law, Christy Myers; sisters, Eileen Lashaway and Janet Ziegler; and brother, Richard Myers.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.