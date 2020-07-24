Dale Von Deylen

ARCHBOLD — Dale W. Von Deylen, 70, Archbold, Ohio, passed away July 24, 2020.
He was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on April 18, 1950, to the late Arnold and Velma (Rickenberg) Von Deylen. Dale spoke only German until the family moved to Ridgeville Corners and the neighbor boys taught him English. He was baptized; accepted Christ as his Savior and was active for many years at St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold.
Dale attended Ridgeville High School and graduated in 1968. He excelled in baseball and basketball while in high school. Dale faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army from 1969-71 and was active in Vietnam. Dale married Sharon (Short) Yoder on August 4, 2001, and they enjoyed 20 years together.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Chris Von Deylen, Keri Grooms, Erin Yoder and Eric (Anna) Yoder; grandchildren, Addisyn, Olivia and Mason Grooms; Caleb Priddy, Harlee Napier; and Finn, Liam, Cullen and Reilly Yoder. Also surviving are his siblings, Terry Von Deylen, Sharon (Dave) Hancock, Dave (Jane) Von Deylen and Deb Durham; and many nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Christian Church, Archbold, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an hour of viewing prior to services. Interment will be held at Locust Grove Cemetery in Ridgeville Corners, with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgeville Fire Department or CHP Hospice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
