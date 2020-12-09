EDGERTON — Dale E. Stauffer, 61, Edgerton, Ohio, died at 6:36 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, in CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio, where he was a patient.
He graduated from Fairview High School and was employed as a crew leader at Johns Manville in Defiance. His hobbies included 4-wheeling, hunting and fishing.
Dale E. Stauffer was born on May 13, 1959, in Bryan, Ohio, to William and Mary (Rhodes) Stauffer. He married Christina M. Fisher on April 28, 1987, in Exmouth, West Australia, and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Dale Kenneth (Danielle) Stauffer, serving in the United States Coast Guard, stationed in Miami, Florida, and Nathan (Kristen) Stauffer, of Columbus, Ohio; one daughter, Michelle (Mike) Fimbres, serving in the United States Air Force, stationed in Germany; seven grandchildren, Madison, Isabella, Ava, Sidney, Hayes, Zoe and Gabe; siblings, Deb (Maury) Sims and Steven Stauffer, both of Ney, Ohio, Cathy (Ed) DeRossett of Sherwood, Ohio, Kelly (Randy) Mitsch of Hamilton, Indiana, and Amy (Matt) Brandt, also of Ney; three stepsisters; and his stepfather, Glenn Geren, of Sherwood.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Stauffer; and his mother, Mary Geren.
There will be a small private family gathering and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
