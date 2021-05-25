Dale Sprow

Napoleon — Dale Lee Sprow, 53, died early Thursday morning, April 22, 2021, in his Napoleon home.
Dale was born August 31, 1967, to Donald Lee Sprow and Barbara (Walker) Froelich in Defiance. On June 6, 1996, he married Lori K. Dixon. He was a carpenter by trade. He did maintenance and general contractor work. Dale enjoyed mechanics, as he owned a 1961 Bel Air and a tubbed 1965 GMC hotrod.
Dale is survived by his wife Lori; children: Angel Sprow, Napoleon, Misty (Tyler) Erford, Malinta, Tony Sprow, Hicksville, Sara (Rick) Bost, Napoleon and Noelle Sprow, Napoleon; grandchildren: Noelle, Jorja, Wyatt, Max, Cali, Alex and Blaine.
There will be a public graveside service on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance at 2 p.m. Contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate is handling the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.