Dale Sprow

Napoleon — Dale Lee Sprow, 53, died early Thursday morning, April 22, 2021, in his Napoleon home.

Dale was born August 31, 1967, to Donald Lee Sprow and Barbara (Walker) Froelich in Defiance. On June 6, 1996, he married Lori K. Dixon. He was a carpenter by trade. He did maintenance and general contractor work. Dale enjoyed mechanics, as he owned a 1961 Bel Air and a tubbed 1965 GMC hotrod.

Dale is survived by his wife Lori; children: Angel Sprow, Napoleon, Misty (Tyler) Erford, Malinta, Tony Sprow, Hicksville, Sara (Rick) Bost, Napoleon and Noelle Sprow, Napoleon; grandchildren: Noelle, Jorja, Wyatt, Max, Cali, Alex and Blaine.

There will be a public graveside service on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance at 2 p.m. Contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Sprow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

