Defiance — Dale R. Worline, 75, of Defiance passed peacefully Saturday, Nov. 13, after a brief stay at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
He was born March 18, 1946, to Floyd Sr. and Florence (Swicker) Worline in Dupont, Ohio. On June 8, 1968, he married Colleen (Duerk), who survives.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963-67, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was a life member of VFW Post 3360, Amvets Post 1991, DAV and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954; and a member of the Marine Corps League, American Legion Post 841 Continental and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 372.
Dale attended St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator at Indiana Briquetting (OmniSource), Defiance, until a work-related accident in 1982 left him permanently disabled. That didn't slow him down for long. He spent many hours volunteering at Camp Libbey, GSWO, and Camp Lakota, BSAC. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, boating, tinkering in the garage and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving also are two children, Connie (Tim) McDonough and Dale (Kelly) Worline II of Defiance; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Janet Worline, Defiance; Hilda Cummings, Lima; and Mary Duerk, Oregon, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul Cummings, Floyd Worline and Eugene Worline; sisters, Betty Bixby and Myrtle Jones; and a brother-in-law Marvin Duerk.
Visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Elara Caring Hospice, Vietnam Veterans of America, or to a charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
